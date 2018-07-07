PORTLAND, Ore. -- It appears the Bosnian Beast will stay in Rip City.

Center Jusuf Nurkic and the Portland Trail Blazers agreed to a four-year, $48 million deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Nurkic was a restricted free agent.

Wojnarowski reports Nurkic turned down a more lucrative offer from the Blazers several months ago but the market for the 23-year-old had since "tightened" and he chose to accept the $48 million contract on Friday.

Nurkic was acquired by the Blazers in a trade with the Denver Nuggets in 2017. His addition to the team sparked a late-season push, leading the Blazers to the playoffs. Last season, he averaged 14.3 points and nine rebounds per game.

Earlier on Friday, the Blazers introduced their two other free agent signings this offseason, guards Seth Curry and Nik Stauskas.

