Report: NBA postpones Blazers-Grizzlies game because of COVID-19 contact tracing

PORTLAND, Ore. — The NBA has postponed Wednesday night's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Memphis Grizzlies because of COVID-19 contact tracing, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

The Grizzlies canceled their shootaround Wednesday morning prior to the report from Wojnarowski, who reported that "the contact tracing is focused on Memphis' side."

The Blazers and Grizzlies play again Friday. That game could also be in jeopardy, though no announcement has been made.

This will be the 16th NBA game this season that has been postponed because of the league's health and safety protocols.