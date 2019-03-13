PORTLAND, Ore. — Former Portland Trail Blazers teammates Damian Lillard and LaMarcus Aldridge hope to play together again someday in Portland, according to Jason Quick of The Athletic.

Quick's article recounts how the two turned what was a tense relationship while they were teammates into a genuine friendship in the past couple years. Read the full article here (subscription required).

Aldridge was asked how things might have changed if the two stars had been able to develop a close relationship before Aldridge left in free agency and signed with the San Antonio Spurs after the 2014-15 season.

"Everything happens for a reason," Aldridge told Quick. "He has flourished in that role, and I keep telling him I’m going to come back and finish there. That’s something him and I have talked about — playing together again."

In February, during All-Star weekend in Charlotte, Lillard told Quick that he and Aldridge "interacted on a genuine level," and talked about reuniting in Portland. "Hopefully one day he will come back and finish his career here. I think that would be a great ending for him," Lillard said.

Aldridge feels the same way.

"It felt effortless to be around each other, so we were talking in the locker room, joking about us in the pick-and-roll, and doing it again one day," Aldridge told Quick.

Aldridge is 33 and playing at an elite level in his 13th NBA season. He's been named to the All-Star team seven of the past eight seasons, and this year, he's averaging 21.2 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.

He is owed $26 million next season. Only $7 million of the $24 million on the final year of his contract is guaranteed for the 2020-21 season, the same season Lillard's current contract runs out.

Aldridge could sign with Portland during the 2020 offseason if the Spurs decide to cut ties with Aldridge after next season. That offseason, several large contracts come off the books for Portland. Currently, the Blazers have $91 million in committed salary for the 2020-21 season. The projected salary cap threshold is $118 million that season, which means the Blazers could potentially create enough cap space to sign Aldridge. Even if the Spurs bring him back for the final year of his contract, Aldridge could sign with Portland during the 2021 offseason.

The Blazers could also try to trade for Aldridge this offseason. Mike Richman of NBC Sports Northwest reported Wednesday that the Spurs have shown interest in Trail Blazers forward Maurice Harkless in the past. An offer of Harkless, Meyers Leonard and one of Portland's young players (Zach Collins, Anfernee Simons) and a draft pick could entice the Spurs to consider trading Aldridge back to Portland, especially if he asks for a trade.

Either way, a Trail Blazers team built around Lillard, Aldridge, CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic is an intriguing possibility.

LISTEN: 3-on-3 Blazers: Portland ready for final playoff push

Listen to the most recent edition of the 3-on-3 Blazers podcast:

Jared Cowley writes about the Trail Blazers and other topics for KGW.com. He's also the co-host of the 3-on-3 Blazers podcast (listen here). You can reach him on Twitter @jaredcowley.