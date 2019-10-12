PORTLAND, Ore. — Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love wants to traded to the Portland Trail Blazers, according to a new report from The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor.

O'Connor reported that Love is available and that he "would prefer to play for his hometown Portland Trail Blazers, according to multiple league sources."

Love grew up in Oregon and starred at Lake Oswego High School. Love, a five-time All-Star, is averaging 15.6 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Cavaliers this season. He's shooting 42.9% from the field and 35.7% from the 3-point line.

There are drawbacks to acquiring Love. He's 31 years old and has a contract that will pay him $91.5 million over the next three seasons. He's also had injury problems throughout his career. Over the past three seasons, he's missed an average of 35 games per season.

O'Connor reported that the Blazers are "pushing for the postseason" and that in addition to Love, Portland is "expected to pursue Oklahoma City's Danilo Gallinari, according to league sources."

Gallinari, 31, is in the final year of his contract. He's averaging 18.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists for the Thunder this season, and is shooting 44.6% from the field and 40.3% from the 3-point line.

(Story continues below)

PODCAST: Carmelo Anthony and the winning Blazers

Have questions or comments for the 3-on-3 Blazers team? Email them at 3on3blazers@gmail.com!

Listen to the most recent episode of KGW's 3-on-3 Blazers podcast!

According to O'Connor, the Blazers make "perfect sense" as a potential destination for Love.

"[Jusuf] Nurkic will return this season, and Love would be a terrific frontcourt partner because of his perimeter shooting and playmaking ability. Portland could then play big upfront, which would be valuable in a series against a team with a bigger frontcourt, like the Lakers. Or, it could go with Love at center, which could be useful against the Rockets, who often size down with P.J. Tucker at center," O'Connor wrote.

RELATED: NBA power rankings: Should the Portland Trail Blazers make a trade to replace Rodney Hood?

O'Connor says the Blazers could use the expiring contracts of Hassan Whiteside ($27.1 million) or Kent Bazemore ($19.3 million) to make a deal work. He even suggested the Blazers trade for Love and his teammate Tristan Thompson, who O'Connor reported is available and wants to play for a contender.

Thompson, 28, is the starting center for the Cavaliers and in the final year of his contract. He's averaging 13.8 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Blazers' main competition for Love will be the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns, O'Connor reported.

Read O'Connor's full article here

Trade season is expected to ramp up beginning Dec. 15, when all players signed during the offseason are eligible to be dealt. The trade deadline is Feb. 7.

Jared Cowley writes about the Trail Blazers and other topics for KGW.com. He's also the co-host of the 3-on-3 Blazers podcast (listen here). You can reach him on Twitter @jaredcowley.

RELATED: After impressive start, Blazers reportedly make Melo's contract guaranteed for rest of the season