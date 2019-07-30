PORTLAND, Ore. — The Trail Blazers and star shooting guard CJ McCollum have agreed to a three-year, $100 million contract extension, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

The Blazers signed All-Star point guard Damian Lillard to a four-year, $196 million supermax extension earlier this summer that could keep Lillard in Portland through the end of the 2025 season.

McCollum's extension stretches his current contract through the end of the 2024 season, which means that the Blazers will have their star backcourt under contract for the next five seasons.

"McCollum became eligible for the extension last week — and joins All-NBA teammate Damian Lillard in summer deals that solidify the Blazers backcourt into the mid-2020's," Wojnarowski wrote on Twitter.

(Story continues below)

LISTEN: 3-on-3 Blazers: Where does Portland rank in the Wild West

Listen to the most recent episode of KGW's 3-on-3 Blazers podcast!

McCollum, who turns 28 on Sept. 19, averaged 21.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists last season. He shot 45.9% from the field and 37.5% from the 3-point line.

McCollum has been remarkably consistent since he became a starter in the 2015-16 season, averaging 21.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and shooting 45.7% from the field and 40.3% from the 3-point line.

Jared Cowley writes about the Trail Blazers and other topics for KGW.com. He's also the co-host of the 3-on-3 Blazers podcast (listen here). You can reach him on Twitter @jaredcowley.

RELATED ARTICLES

Blazers' first preseason game of 2019 will be played at Memorial Coliseum

Report: Blazers agree to deal with veteran center Pau Gasol

Blazers won't sniff the playoffs this year, FiveThirtyEight says. Here's why

‘I want to finish the job’: Lillard talks importance of finishing career in Portland at annual basketball camp

Hassan Whiteside looking forward to 'fresh start' in Portland, helping Blazers win championship