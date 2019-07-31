PORTLAND, Ore. — Trail Blazers forward Zach Collins suffered a right ankle injury during a workout earlier this month, according to NBC Sports Northwest's Dwight Jaynes.

Collins, who is expected to replace Al-Farouq Aminu as Portland's starting power forward this season, suffered a Grade 2 sprain and a torn ligament, according to Jaynes.

The third-year big man is on crutches and a walking boot, Jaynes reports, but he's expected to be ready by training camp.

Collins averaged 6.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 17.6 minutes per game last season.

LISTEN: 3-on-3 Blazers: Where does Portland rank in the Wild West

Listen to the most recent episode of KGW's 3-on-3 Blazers podcast!

Jared Cowley writes about the Trail Blazers and other topics for KGW.com. He's also the co-host of the 3-on-3 Blazers podcast (listen here). You can reach him on Twitter @jaredcowley.