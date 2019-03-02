PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers have agreed to a trade for Cleveland Cavaliers small forward Rodney Hood, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Portland will send Nik Stauskas, Wade Baldwin, a 2021 second-round pick and a 2023 second-round pick, to Cleveland to complete the deal.

"Hood was one of the more pursued rotation wings on the market and gives [the] Blazers another offensive weapon for a postseason run," Wojnarowsi wrote.

Hood, 26, is a 6-foot-8, 206-pound small forward with 3-point range. He's averaged 12.8 points per game in his five NBA seasons and shoots 36.8 percent from the 3-point line. His best season was in 2017 with the Utah Jazz, when he averaged 16.8 points and shot 38.9 percent on 6.7 3-point attempts per game.

Hood was traded to the Cavaliers at last season's trade deadline. He is averaging 12.2 points in 27.4 minutes per game this season and shooting 36.2 percent on 3.4 3-point attempts per game.

Because Hood signed a one-year qualifying offer with the Cavaliers last offseason, he had the right to accept or reject the trade, according to Wojnarowski. In a positive sign for the Blazers, Hood was excited about coming to Portland.

"He was enthusiastic enough about joining Portland to waive his Bird Rights," Wojnarowski wrote, adding that the Blazers can re-sign him this offseason using an exception.

The Blazers also created an open roster spot, and increased their projected luxury tax bill from $12.6 million to $13.3 million, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.