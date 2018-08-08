PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers will reportedly play on Christmas for the first time in nearly a decade.

ESPN’s Chris Haynes reports the Blazers will play on the road against the Utah Jazz in one of five Christmas Day games this year. The NBA has not yet released its regular season schedule.

Christmas is viewed as a showcase day for the NBA and typically features marquee matchups. For example, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors have played each other on each of the last three Christmas days.

If Haynes’ report is accurate, this season would be the first time the Blazers play on Christmas since 2010, when Portland lost to Golden State 109-102.

