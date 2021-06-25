Report: Blazers to hire Chauncey Billups as new head coach

The Portland Trail Blazers are hiring Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Chauncey Billups as their new head coach, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports.

PORTLAND, Ore — The Portland Trail Blazers are hiring Chauncey Billups as their new head coach, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Friday.



ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted that the Blazers are progressing in contract talks with Billups.

Billups, 44, is assistant coach for the Los Angeles Clippers in his first year as an NBA coach. The Clippers are currently in the Western Conference Finals against the Phoenix Suns.

Before that, Billups played 17 seasons in the NBA, including eight seasons for the Detroit Pistons and five seasons for the Denver Nuggets. He was named NBA Finals MVP in 2004 after helping the Pistons beat the Los Angeles Lakers

The Athletic reported that Blazers star point guard Damian Lillard likes Billups for the head coach position. In addition, NBA reporter Sean Highkin said Billups has history with the Blazers' general manager Neil Olshey.

The Blazers parted ways with former head coach Terry Stotts earlier this month their fourth first-round playoffs exit in the past five seasons.

In his nine seasons with the Blazers, Stotts became the second-winningest coach in franchise history, leading the team to eight consecutive playoffs appearances.