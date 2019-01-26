PORTLAND, Ore. — It appears two Portland Trail Blazers players will be competing in the 3-point shooting contest during the NBA’s All-Star weekend.

Blazers star guard Damian Lillard will participate in this year’s shootout, according to Chris Haynes with Yahoo! Sports.

Lillard is the second Blazers player who will reportedly compete in this year’s contest. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported on Friday that guard Seth Curry will be in the competition, which is taking place in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina.

RELATED: Blazers guard Seth Curry to compete in 3-point contest, report says

It will be Curry’s first time competing in the shootout. Lillard previously participated in the 3-point contest in 2014.

Curry has made 48 percent of his 3-point shots this season, second-best in the NBA. Lillard has made 37 percent of his 3-point shots this season.

The 3-point shooting competition is scheduled for Feb. 16.