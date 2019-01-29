PORTLAND, Ore. — The Trail Blazers have "made [an] aggressive offer" for Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol, according to national NBA reporter Steve Kyler.

The Blazers are the top team to watch in trade talks for Gasol, a three-time All-Star and former NBA Defensive Player of the Year, according to Kyler, who has covered the NBA for the past 17 seasons and is currently editor and publisher of Basketball Insiders.

KGW reached out to Kyler and he said sources close to the situation have told him that the "Blazers made [an] aggressive offer for Gasol" and that if Gasol is moved, the "Blazers seem to want him."

In an article published Tuesday, Kyler reported that the Blazers are the most likely team to land the 7-foot-1 Gasol if the Grizzlies trade their veteran center. Kyler did not report what the Blazers offered for Gasol.

Almost a week ago, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Grizzlies plan to listen to trade offers for their franchise stars leading up to the February 7 trade deadline. Wojnarowski reported that Memphis is looking for a combination of young talent, draft picks and salary-cap relief in a trade for either Gasol or Conley.

Gasol, who turned 34 on Tuesday, is due $24.1 million this season, but can become a free agent this summer if he declines his $25.6 million player option.

The two-time All-NBA center is averaging 15.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals per game in 33.7 minutes per game this season. He's shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 35.6 percent on 4.2 3-point attempts per game.

The Blazers are being aggressive leading up to the trade deadline, according to Kyler.

"More and more NBA teams label the Blazers as the team to watch at the deadline," he wrote. "There is at least a desire by management to explore what they can add to push them legitimately into the championship discussion."

