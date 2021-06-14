Report: Blazers interviewing coaching candidates this week

The team will interview Mike D’Antoni, Chauncey Billups and Becky Hammon this week, according to ESPN.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers have reportedly started interviewing candidates for the team’s head coaching job after parting ways with Terry Stotts earlier this month.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Blazers are interviewing Brooklyn Nets assistant coach Mike D’Antoni on Monday. D’Antoni has years of head coaching experience, most recently for the Houston Rockets.

The Blazers also plan to interview Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Chauncey Billups and San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon this week, Wojnarowski reported.

Both Billups and Hammon are former players who have never been an NBA head coach.