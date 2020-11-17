Report: Blazers finalizing trade for Robert Covington

Portland will send Trevor Ariza, its 2020 first-round draft pick and a protected 2021 first-round pick to the Houston Rockets, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets are finalizing a trade that will bring veteran forward Robert Covington to Portland.

Portland will send Trevor Ariza, its 2020 first-round draft pick and a protected 2021 first-round draft pick to Houston, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who reports that the trade can't be completed until after the NBA draft on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-7 Covington has averaged 12.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game during his career. He is a career 35.6% 3-point shooter on nearly seven attempts per game. He was named to the NBA's All-Defensive first team during the 2017-18 season and is considered one of the league's top wing defenders.



To clarify: The Blazers are sending Houston the 16th pick in Wednesday's draft and another future first-round pick, per sources. Deal can't be finalized until after Wednesday's draft. https://t.co/hvBf6JppS5 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 17, 2020

Covington turns 30 on Dec. 14, so he lines up nicely with Portland's core of Damian Lillard (30 years old), CJ McCollum (29) and Jusuf Nurkic (26). Covington has two years remaining on his contract and will make $12.1 million this season and $12.9 million next season.