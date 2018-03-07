PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Trail Blazers have reportedly agreed to a deal with free agent guard Seth Curry.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the deal will be for two years and includes a player option for the second year. Curry will reportedly be guaranteed $2.75 million during the first year.
Curry, who most recently played for the Dallas Mavericks, did not play at all in 2017-18 due to injury, but he has shown to be an effective shooter and playmaker.
During the 2016-17 season, Curry averaged 12.8 points per game, 2.7 assists per game and shot 43 percent from three-point range in 29 minutes per contest.
Curry is the younger brother of two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry.
