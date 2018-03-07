PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Trail Blazers have reportedly agreed to a deal with free agent guard Seth Curry.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the deal will be for two years and includes a player option for the second year. Curry will reportedly be guaranteed $2.75 million during the first year.

Free agent guard Seth Curry has agreed to a two-year deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, league source tells ESPN. Deal -- which guarantees him $2.75M this year -- includes a player option on second season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2018

Curry, who most recently played for the Dallas Mavericks, did not play at all in 2017-18 due to injury, but he has shown to be an effective shooter and playmaker.

During the 2016-17 season, Curry averaged 12.8 points per game, 2.7 assists per game and shot 43 percent from three-point range in 29 minutes per contest.

Curry is the younger brother of two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry.

More: Why didn't Neil Olshey, Blazers re-sign Ed Davis?

More: Blazers summer league roster highlighted by Collins, Simons

© 2018 KGW