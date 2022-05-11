Could the Trail Blazers land Zach LaVine in free agency? | Locked On Blazers

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on his podcast that the Blazers are a potential landing spot for star free agent Zach LaVine.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers are dreaming big heading into the offseason and are reportedly angling to sign free agent Zach LaVine, according to a report from ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

There's so much to unpack on the Blazers' pursuit of LaVine. Let's dig deep into how Portland can make the financials works, who they would have to give up in order to land LaVine and whether or not those sacrifices would be worth it in the short and long term.

Finally what does it say about the Blazers that they are already linked to the biggest free agent name on the market? Can this team really sign a free agent of that caliber? Is this wishful thinking or a sign of a new, aggressive regime aiming huge with Joe Cronin guiding the Blazers front office?







