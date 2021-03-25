Portland Trail Blazers trade for sharpshooter Norman Powell

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers have traded Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood to the Toronto Raptors for sharpshooting wing Norman Powell.
The trade was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Powell, 27, is a 6-foot-4 wing who has played both shooting guard and small forward for the Raptors. He's averaging 19.6 points and shooting 43.9% from 3 on 6.4 attempts per game this season. He's owed $10.9 million this season and has a player option for $11.6 million next season.
The Blazers are trading away one of their best young players in Trent Jr. The 22-year-old third-year guard averaged 15 points and shot 39.7% from 3 on 7.4 attempts per game this season. He's in the final year of his rookie deal and will be a free agent this offseason. Hood, 28, averaged 4.7 points per game this season for the Blazers.
