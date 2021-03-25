Portland Trail Blazers trade for sharpshooter Norman Powell

Powell, 27, is averaging 19.6 points and shooting 43.9% from the 3-point line this season for Toronto.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers have traded Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood to the Toronto Raptors for sharpshooting wing Norman Powell.

The trade was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Powell, 27, is a 6-foot-4 wing who has played both shooting guard and small forward for the Raptors. He's averaging 19.6 points and shooting 43.9% from 3 on 6.4 attempts per game this season. He's owed $10.9 million this season and has a player option for $11.6 million next season.

The Blazers are trading away one of their best young players in Trent Jr. The 22-year-old third-year guard averaged 15 points and shot 39.7% from 3 on 7.4 attempts per game this season. He's in the final year of his rookie deal and will be a free agent this offseason. Hood, 28, averaged 4.7 points per game this season for the Blazers.

Here's a look at some reaction to the trade from local and national NBA pundits:

By almost every metric, Powell has been better than Trent Jr.: Better 3-point shooter, better rebounder, passer and scorer. Powell's Player Efficiency rating (PER) is 17.6, Trent 12.7 (league average is 15). — Jason Quick (@jwquick) March 25, 2021

Portland just got a shooter.



Out of 64 NBA players that have tried at least 200 3s this season, Norman Powell currently ranks 3rd in 3P%.



He's made 43.9% of 269 attempts from beyond the arc this year.



Only Joe Ingles and Joe Harris have been more accurate this season. pic.twitter.com/nhcKgBDnMQ — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) March 25, 2021

Blazers get a terrific shooter/scorer with a deep playoff resume in Norman Powell. Portland getting healthy -- if Powell fits, this will be a dangerous team in the playoffs. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) March 25, 2021

With Hood/GTJ out, and Powell in - there’s a clear path to Powell getting 30mpg a night.



Dame/CJ/DJ/Cov/Nurk

Powell/Ant/Nas/Melo/Kanter



There’s a pretty clear pecking order now. — Danny Marang (@DannyMarang) March 25, 2021