Report: Blazers agree to 2-year deal with free agent forward Derrick Jones Jr.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers have been busy on the first day of NBA free agency, this time reportedly agreeing to terms with former Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports the Blazers and Jones have agreed to a two-year deal worth $19 million.

Jones developed into a role player while in Miami, averaging 8.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1 steal per game last season. The 23-year-old forward, who is 6-foot-6 and weighs 210 pounds, is known for his defensive prowess and explosiveness. His athleticism was on full display during the All-Star break last season when he won the Slam Dunk Contest.

Jones is the latest wing Portland has targeted this offseason. Earlier on Friday, the Blazers reportedly agreed to bring Rodney Hood back on a two-year, $21 million deal. Hood was one of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA last season before he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. The Blazers also reportedly traded for Houston Rockets veteran forward Robert Covington earlier this week. Each player will be expected to improve Portland’s defense, which was one of the worst in the NBA last season.

In addition to bringing on those three wing players, the Blazers also traded for center Enes Kanter on Friday. Kanter was a pivotal player during the Blazers’ run to the Western Conference Finals in 2019. It's expected he'll back up starting center Jusuf Nurkic.

The Blazers are looking to bounce back after a disappointing, injury-riddled season. The team, which had preseason aspirations of competing for a championship, finished in eighth place in the Western Conference and lost in the first round of the playoffs to the eventual champion Los Angeles Lakers.

Blazers offseason moves so far: