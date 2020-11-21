Report: Blazers bring back Rodney Hood on 2-year deal

Hood was one of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA last season before he tore his Achilles in December.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A few days after opting out of his contract with the Portland Trail Blazers, forward Rodney Hood has reportedly agreed to a new contract to return to the team.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Hood and the Blazers agreed to a two-year, $21 million deal.

Earlier this week, Hood opted out of the last year of his previous deal with Portland, which would have paid him about $6 million this upcoming season.

Hood was one of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA last season before he tore his Achilles in December, which sidelined him the rest of the season. He averaged 11 points per game and shot 49% on 3-pointers before the injury. Hood was also one of Portland’s best perimeter defenders.

It remains Hoodie Season in Portland



Rodney Hood staying in #RipCity



Earlier this year, Hood said he saw himself being in a Blazers uniform, now they're getting it done. https://t.co/0hHzBlcrda — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) November 21, 2020

Bringing back Hood is the latest move the Blazers have made to improve on last season’s injury-riddled team that finished as the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference and lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs to the eventual NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers.

Also on Friday, Portland reportedly traded for center Enes Kanter, who played a pivotal role on the Blazers team that reached the Western Conference Finals in 2019. Earlier this week, the Blazers reportedly agreed to a trade with Houston that will bring veteran forward Robert Covington to Rip City.

Covington, Kanter and Hood are expected to play regular role minutes alongside returning players Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, Zach Collins and Gary Trent Jr.

Rodney Hood lost bird rights (1 year bird restriction) when Portland traded for him in 2019 but they were reestablished in 2020-21.



The Trail Blazers were able to exceed the cap to sign him and still preserve their $9.3M midlevel exception. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) November 21, 2020