PORTLAND, Ore — The NBA on Wednesday night made the decision to suspend the season indefinitely after Utah Jazz star player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19.

That means Rip City won’t be able to watch the Blazers in the immediate future. The Blazers, who are 29-37 and trying to make a late season push into the postseason, have 16 games left on their schedule, including nine games at the Moda Center. The most notable of those games may have been Portland’s March 15 matchup against the Houston Rockets, which was expected to be when beloved center Jusuf Nurkic made his return to the court after suffering a devastating leg injury nearly a year ago.

According to ESPN, the NBA is expected to address next steps with teams on Thursday.

In the meantime, news of the NBA’s decision sent shockwaves across social media, including Blazers players. Here’s how they reacted.

LISTEN: Will the Blazers make the playoffs?

LISTEN ON: Apple podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Play

RELATED: ‘I think I’m 100%’: Blazers' Nurkic looking forward to potential return Sunday against Rockets

RELATED: NCAA President: March Madness games will happen without fans in attendance