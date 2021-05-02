Trent, Anthony lead undermanned Portland past 76ers 121-105

The Blazers pulled out the win without four starters, including Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Gary Trent Jr. scored 24 points and Enes Kanter had 17 points and 18 rebounds to lead the undermanned Portland Trail Blazers to a 121-105 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Carmelo Anthony had 22 points for the Trail Blazers.

Joel Embiid scored 37 points for the Sixers. Tobias Harris had 12 points and 11 boards. Sixers guard Ben Simmons sat out with tightness in his left calf.

Portland played without Damian Lillard and Derrick Jones Jr. because of injuries.

The Trail Blazers defeat 76ers 121-105



One of Portland's most impressive performances of the season



Trent Jr. 24pts

Melo 22pts/5ast

Kanter 17pts/18reb

