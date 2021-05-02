x
Trent, Anthony lead undermanned Portland past 76ers 121-105

The Blazers pulled out the win without four starters, including Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic.
Portland Trail Blazers' CJ Elleby, right, goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Dwight Howard during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Gary Trent Jr. scored 24 points and Enes Kanter had 17 points and 18 rebounds to lead the undermanned Portland Trail Blazers to a 121-105 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Carmelo Anthony had 22 points for the Trail Blazers. 

Joel Embiid scored 37 points for the Sixers. Tobias Harris had 12 points and 11 boards. Sixers guard Ben Simmons sat out with tightness in his left calf.

Portland played without Damian Lillard and Derrick Jones Jr. because of injuries.

