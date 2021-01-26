Thunder snap 3-game skid, edge Trail Blazers 125-122

Anfernee Simons had 26 points off the bench.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 24 points and Mike Muscala added 23, and the Oklahoma City Thunder snapped a three-game losing streak with a 125-122 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Damian Lillard, who had scored 30 or more points in his last three games, had 26 points and 10 assists for the Blazers. Anfernee Simons had 26 points off the bench and Enes Kanter added 13 points and 22 rebounds.