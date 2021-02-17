Lillard scores 31 as Trail Blazers top Thunder 115-104

The Blazers are on 5-game winning streak and now have a 17-10 record this season, despite missing CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic for the past month.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Damian Lillard scored 12 of his 31 points in the final 4:11 to help the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-104.

The Trail Blazers squandered a 24-point lead in the second half, then regained it. Lillard made all four of his 3-point tries during the closing run while playing with five fouls. Portland has won five straight.

Lu Dort scored 23 points and Hamidou Diallo added 17 for the Thunder. Oklahoma City guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the team’s leading scorer, missed his fourth consecutive game with a sprained left knee.

THE MAN FLIPPED THE SWITCH



DAMIAN LILLARD TAKES OVER IN CRUNCH TIME⌚️⌚️⌚️⌚️



Blazers defeat OKC 115-104, they're 17-10



Portland is on a 5-game win streak (season-high)



Lillard 31 pts/10 assists/7reb

6 players score in double figures#RipCity | — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) February 17, 2021

Damian Lillard scored or assisted on every point the Blazers scored over the final 4:11



Lillard Flipped the switch - 12pts and 2 assists during that stretch



Portland was down 5. Ended up winning by 11#RipCity | #NBAAllStar — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) February 17, 2021

"He's like a cheat code. I've never seen anything like it...it's wild"



Enes Kanter on the play of Damian Lillard



"There's no way to guard him...it's a good shot by the way, bad shot for everyone else"#RipCity | @EnesKanter | @Dame_Lillard pic.twitter.com/aIQcIjN65r — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) February 17, 2021