Powell scores 22 in Portland debut as Blazers topple Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic got a look at their harsh, new reality a night after trading away the core of their team, losing 112-105 on Friday to a Portland Trail Blazers squad without injured star guard Damian Lillard.

Newly acquired guard Norman Powell scored 22 points and hit five 3-pointers in his Portland debut, and C.J. McCollum scored seven of his 22 in the fourth quarter.

Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic also made his return to the starting lineup Friday after missing more than two months due to wrist and calf injuries. He scored 8 points and grabbed 8 rebounds while being limited to 19 minutes.

Chuma Okeke had a career-best 22 points for Orlando.