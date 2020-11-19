x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

Blazers

Blazers pick Washington State forward C.J. Elleby in second round of NBA draft

Elleby averaged 18 points per game for the Cougars last season and was named first-team All-Pac-12 as a sophomore.
Credit: AP
Washington State forward CJ Elleby (2) dunks in front of UCLA guard Jaylen Hands during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Pullman, Wash., Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers selected small forward C.J. Elleby, from Washington State University, in the second round of the NBA draft Wednesday night. He was drafted with the overall No. 46 pick.

Elleby, who went to high school in Seattle, played two seasons at WSU. The 6-foot-6, 200-pound forward averaged 18.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game last season as a sophomore. He was named first-team All-Pac-12.

Elleby is the lone player selected by Portland in this year’s draft. Portland reportedly traded its first-round pick, No. 16 overall, to Houston as part of a deal that will bring veteran forward Robert Covington to the Blazers.

RELATED: Report: Blazers finalizing trade for Robert Covington

RELATED: Boston Celtics pick Oregon, West Linn star Payton Pritchard in first round of NBA draft