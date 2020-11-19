Blazers pick Washington State forward C.J. Elleby in second round of NBA draft

Elleby averaged 18 points per game for the Cougars last season and was named first-team All-Pac-12 as a sophomore.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers selected small forward C.J. Elleby, from Washington State University, in the second round of the NBA draft Wednesday night. He was drafted with the overall No. 46 pick.

Elleby, who went to high school in Seattle, played two seasons at WSU. The 6-foot-6, 200-pound forward averaged 18.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game last season as a sophomore. He was named first-team All-Pac-12.

Elleby is the lone player selected by Portland in this year’s draft. Portland reportedly traded its first-round pick, No. 16 overall, to Houston as part of a deal that will bring veteran forward Robert Covington to the Blazers.