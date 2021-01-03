Lillard, Covington, Simons will represent Blazers in All-Star events

Damian Lillard will compete in the All-Star game and 3-point contest, Robert Covington will be in the skills challenge and Anfernee Simons in the dunk contest.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers will be well represented in the NBA All-Star festivities this Sunday, with three players competing in various events.

Damian Lillard will play in the All-Star game and compete in the 3-point contest, Anfernee Simons will participate in the dunk contest and Robert Covington will take part in the skills challenge.

Derrick Jones Jr., who won the dunk competition last season, told Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl that he won’t defend his crown.

This season, because of coronavirus restrictions, the 3-point contest, skills challenge, dunk contest and All-Star game will all happen on the same day, Sunday, March 7. The 3-point contest and skills challenge will take place before the game and the dunk contest will be at halftime.

