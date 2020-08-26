Blazers, Lakers boycott Game 5 in protest of police shooting of Jacob Blake

Once players decided to boycott, the NBA postponed all three playoff games that were scheduled Wednesday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers will not play Game 5 of their first-round playoff series Wednesday night.

The boycott is in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday. Blake was shot multiple times by a police officer and a family lawyer said it would be a “miracle” for him to walk again.

The Milwaukee Bucks were the first team to decide not to play Wednesday. Once players decided to boycott, the NBA postponed all three playoff games that were scheduled Wednesday and plans to reschedule them for a later date.