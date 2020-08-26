x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

Blazers

Blazers, Lakers boycott Game 5 in protest of police shooting of Jacob Blake

Once players decided to boycott, the NBA postponed all three playoff games that were scheduled Wednesday.
Credit: AP
LeBron James, right, of the Los Angeles Lakers drives the ball against Carmelo Anthony, left, of the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP)

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers will not play Game 5 of their first-round playoff series Wednesday night.

The boycott is in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday. Blake was shot multiple times by a police officer and a family lawyer said it would be a “miracle” for him to walk again.

The Milwaukee Bucks were the first team to decide not to play Wednesday. Once players decided to boycott, the NBA postponed all three playoff games that were scheduled Wednesday and plans to reschedule them for a later date.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

RELATED: Reports: Milwaukee Bucks boycott Game 5 against Orlando to protest Jacob Blake shooting

RELATED: Blazers' Lillard to miss Game 5 vs. Lakers due to right knee sprain