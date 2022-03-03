Worried or not worried? Blazers' draft position and the surging Pelicans, plus Dame's supermax

On this week's episode of KGW's 3-on-3 Blazers podcast, we discuss Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart, the New Orleans Pelicans, Dame's supermax and more!

PORTLAND, Ore. — On this week's episode of KGW's 3-on-3 Blazers podcast, KGW sports anchor and reporter Orlando Sanchez and I unveiled a new segment called "Worried or Not Worried?" Here's how we came up with the idea.

Whenever we've solicited listener questions for the podcast or when we've listened to mailbag episodes on other podcasts, we've noticed that many of the questions begin with some variation of, "Are you worried about ...?" or "Should fans be worried about ...?" We decided that would make a fun new segment for the podcast, taking the hottest topics of the week about the Blazers and gauging how much we're worried — or not worried — about them.

This week, to introduce the new segment, we decided to dedicate the entire episode to it, and we decided to discuss seven different topics. In the future, this segment will be part of each episode, usually debating one or two topics but sometimes more depending on what's going on with the Blazers at the moment.

Here are the topics we discussed in this week's episode:

The recent statistical downturn for Anfernee Simons and Josh Hart The underwhelming performance of some of the Blazers' new young players, mainly Keon Johnson The suddenly winning New Orleans Pelicans (we see you, CJ!) and how that impacts the Blazers going forward The status of the Blazers' two potential lottery picks this summer Damian Lillard's potential supermax extension this summer The Blazers committing to yet another 6-foot-3 backcourt in Lillard and Simons Jusuf Nurkic's injury history and his future with the Blazers