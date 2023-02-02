Damian Lillard selected as NBA All-Star for seventh time

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard was selected Thursday as an NBA All-Star for the seventh time, appointed to the team by the NBA’s head coaches.
Only Clyde Drexler, who was named an All-Star eight times during his time in Portland, has more All-Star selections as a Blazer than Lillard.
The All-Star reserves, including Lillard, were revealed Thursday afternoon on TNT prior to the tipoff of the Grizzlies-Cavaliers game by the Inside the NBA crew of Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Eddie Johnson and Shaquille O'Neal.
Seven players were selected from each conference: two guards, three frontcourt players and two players at any position. The starters were announced Jan. 26.
Here's a look at this year's All-Stars:
Western Conference
STARTERS
- LeBron James, forward, Los Angeles Lakers (captain)
- Luka Doncic, guard, Dallas Mavericks
- Stephen Curry, guard, Golden State Warriors
- Zion Williamson, forward, New Orleans Pelicans
- Nikola Jokic, center, Denver Nuggets
RESERVES
- Ja Morant, guard, Memphis Grizzlies
- Domantas Sabonis, center, Sacramento Kings
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, guard, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Paul George, forward, Los Angeles Clippers
- Damian Lillard, guard, Portland Trail Blazers
- Lauri Markkanen, forward, Utah Jazz
- Jaren Jackson Jr., forward, Memphis Grizzlies
Notable players left out: Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns; Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers; Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves; DeAaron Fox, Sacramento Kings; Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers; Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers; Aaron Gordon, Denver Nuggets; CJ McCollum, New Orleans Pelicans
Eastern Conference
STARTERS
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, forward, Milwaukee Bucks (captain)
- Kevin Durant, forward, Brooklyn Nets
- Jayson Tatum, forward, Boston Celtics
- Donovan Mitchell, guard, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Kyrie Irving, guard, Brooklyn Nets
RESERVES
- Joel Embiid, center, Philadelphia 76ers
- DeMar DeRozan, forward, Chicago Bulls
- Jaylen Brown, forward, Boston Celtics
- Bam Adebayo, center, Miami Heat
- Jrue Holiday, guard, Milwaukee Bucks
- Julius Randle, forward, New York Knicks
- Tyrese Haliburton, guard, Indiana Pacers
Notable players left out: Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks; Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat; James Harden, Philadelphia 76ers; Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors; Tre Young, Atlanta Hawks
Lillard has put on a show in past All-Star games. In 2018, he hit 9 of 14 shots and scored 21 points. In 2019, he had 18 points, six rebounds and five assists. He didn't play in 2020 due to injury but in 2021, he hit eight 3-pointers and scored 32 points. In five All-Star games, Lillard has averaged 18.2 points in just 18.3 minutes per game.
This season, Lillard is averaging a career-high 30.7 points. He's also averaging 7.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game. He's been on a tear over the past 13 games, averaging 38.0 points, 7.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds.
The two captains, James and Antetokounmpo, will draft their teams from the eligible pool of players from both conferences before the start of the All-Star game. Starters are selected in the first round of the draft and reserves in the second round. The two captains can draft any player, regardless of conference affiliation or position.
Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe will also represent the Blazers during All-Star weekend. He'll compete in the Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday night.
ALL-STAR SCHEDULE
All times Pacific, all events will air on TNT
Friday, Feb. 17
- Celebrity Game, 4 p.m., ESPN
- Rising Stars Challenge, 6 p.m., TNT
Saturday, Feb. 18
- HBCU Classic, Southern vs. Grambling State, 1 p.m., TNT
- Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest, 5 p.m., TNT
Sunday, Feb. 19
- NBA All-Star Game, 5 p.m., TNT