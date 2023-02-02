Damian Lillard selected as NBA All-Star for seventh time

Only Clyde Drexler, named an All-Star eight times during his time in Portland, has more All-Star selections as a Blazer than Damian Lillard.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard was selected Thursday as an NBA All-Star for the seventh time, appointed to the team by the NBA’s head coaches.

Only Clyde Drexler, who was named an All-Star eight times during his time in Portland, has more All-Star selections as a Blazer than Lillard.

The All-Star reserves, including Lillard, were revealed Thursday afternoon on TNT prior to the tipoff of the Grizzlies-Cavaliers game by the Inside the NBA crew of Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Eddie Johnson and Shaquille O'Neal.

Seven players were selected from each conference: two guards, three frontcourt players and two players at any position. The starters were announced Jan. 26.

Here's a look at this year's All-Stars:

Western Conference

STARTERS

LeBron James, forward, Los Angeles Lakers (captain)

Luka Doncic, guard, Dallas Mavericks

Stephen Curry, guard, Golden State Warriors

Zion Williamson, forward, New Orleans Pelicans

Nikola Jokic, center, Denver Nuggets

RESERVES

Ja Morant, guard, Memphis Grizzlies

Domantas Sabonis, center, Sacramento Kings

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, guard, Oklahoma City Thunder

Paul George, forward, Los Angeles Clippers

Damian Lillard, guard, Portland Trail Blazers

Lauri Markkanen, forward, Utah Jazz

Jaren Jackson Jr., forward, Memphis Grizzlies

Notable players left out: Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns; Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers; Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves; DeAaron Fox, Sacramento Kings; Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers; Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers; Aaron Gordon, Denver Nuggets; CJ McCollum, New Orleans Pelicans

___

Eastern Conference

STARTERS

Giannis Antetokounmpo, forward, Milwaukee Bucks (captain)

Kevin Durant, forward, Brooklyn Nets

Jayson Tatum, forward, Boston Celtics

Donovan Mitchell, guard, Cleveland Cavaliers

Kyrie Irving, guard, Brooklyn Nets

RESERVES

Joel Embiid, center, Philadelphia 76ers

DeMar DeRozan, forward, Chicago Bulls

Jaylen Brown, forward, Boston Celtics

Bam Adebayo, center, Miami Heat

Jrue Holiday, guard, Milwaukee Bucks

Julius Randle, forward, New York Knicks

Tyrese Haliburton, guard, Indiana Pacers

Notable players left out: Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks; Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat; James Harden, Philadelphia 76ers; Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors; Tre Young, Atlanta Hawks

Lillard has put on a show in past All-Star games. In 2018, he hit 9 of 14 shots and scored 21 points. In 2019, he had 18 points, six rebounds and five assists. He didn't play in 2020 due to injury but in 2021, he hit eight 3-pointers and scored 32 points. In five All-Star games, Lillard has averaged 18.2 points in just 18.3 minutes per game.

This season, Lillard is averaging a career-high 30.7 points. He's also averaging 7.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game. He's been on a tear over the past 13 games, averaging 38.0 points, 7.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

The two captains, James and Antetokounmpo, will draft their teams from the eligible pool of players from both conferences before the start of the All-Star game. Starters are selected in the first round of the draft and reserves in the second round. The two captains can draft any player, regardless of conference affiliation or position.

Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe will also represent the Blazers during All-Star weekend. He'll compete in the Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday night.

ALL-STAR SCHEDULE

All times Pacific, all events will air on TNT

Friday, Feb. 17

Celebrity Game, 4 p.m., ESPN

Rising Stars Challenge, 6 p.m., TNT

Saturday, Feb. 18

HBCU Classic, Southern vs. Grambling State, 1 p.m., TNT

Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest, 5 p.m., TNT

Sunday, Feb. 19