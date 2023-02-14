Portland Trail Blazers teammates Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons to compete in NBA 3-point contest

Lillard is shooting 37.5% from 3 this season on a career-high 11 attempts per game. Simons is shooting 38.1% on a career high 9.3 attempts per game.

PORTLAND, Ore. — If Portland Trail Blazers teammates Damian Lillard or Anfernee Simons hope to be crowned 3-point champion at All-Star Saturday this weekend in Salt Lake City, it will have to come at the expense of the other.

The Blazers' two starting guards both accepted invitations to compete in the NBA 3-Point Shootout, according to a report in The Athletic. The 3-point contest, along with the dunk contest and skills challenge, takes place Saturday night (5 p.m., TNT).

Lillard, who will also play in the All-Star game on Sunday, is one of four All-Stars competing in the 3-point contest, along with Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton and Utah Jazz center Lauri Markkanen.

Lillard is shooting 37.5% from 3 this season on a career-high 11 attempts per game. Simons is shooting 38.1% on a career high 9.3 attempts per game.

The players competing in the 3-Point Shootout are:

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers (39.8%, 7.3 attempts per game)

Tyler Herro, Miami Heat (36.9%, 8.1 attempts per game)

Buddy Hield, Indiana Pacers (42.3%, 9.0 attempts per game)

Kevin Huerter, Sacramento Kings (39.0%, 6.7 attempts per game)

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers (37.5%, 11.0 attempts per game)

Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz (41.2%, 7.4 attempts per game)

Anfernee Simons, Portland Trail Blazers (38.1%, 9.3 attempts per game)

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics (35.3%, 9.3 attempts per game)

This will be the third time Lillard has competed in the 3-point contest. He finished third in 2014 but didn’t make it out of the first round in 2019. Simons will be competing in the 3-point shootout for the first time in his career.

There is a former 3-point shootout champion in the field. Hield won the contest in 2020.

All-Star schedule

All times Pacific

Friday, Feb. 17

Celebrity Game, 4 p.m., ESPN

Rising Stars Challenge, 6 p.m., TNT

Saturday, Feb. 18

HBCU Classic, Southern vs. Grambling State, 1 p.m., TNT

Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest, 5 p.m., TNT

Sunday, Feb. 19