PORTLAND, Ore. — Injuries continue to plaque the Portland Trail Blazers as CJ McCollum became the latest starter to be sidelined this season.

McCollum sprained his left ankle in the first half of Portland’s 120-112 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

NBC Sports Northwest’s Jamie Hudson reported McCollum said he didn’t yet know the severity of the sprain.

He will not play in Portland’s Saturday night matchup against Oklahoma City. McCollum is second on the team in scoring, averaging 21.5 points per game.

It’s another blow for the Blazers in a season that’s been filled with key starters missing time due to injury. Starting forward Zach Collins hasn’t played since the third game of the season after having surgery on a dislocated shoulder. Rodney Hood is out for the season after tearing his Achilles tendon in December. And Jusuf Nurkic is still out after suffering compound fractures in his left leg last March.

The injuries have played a significant role in what has been a disappointing season for the Blazers so far. The team had preseason hopes of making an NBA Finals run, building off last year’s appearance in the Western Conference Finals. Instead, Portland is 18-25, two and a half games behind the final playoff spot in the West.

