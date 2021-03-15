Blazers guard CJ McCollum set to return for Tuesday’s game vs. Pelicans

McCollum has been sidelined since Jan. 16 when he fractured his left foot. His return will provide added offensive firepower as Portland battles for a playoff spot.

PORTLAND, Ore. — It looks like the Portland Trail Blazers will be getting a much-needed boost Tuesday as guard CJ McCollum is expected to play for the first time in two months. McCollum is not listed on the team’s injury report for Tuesday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans and The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports McCollum will return.

McCollum has been sidelined since Jan. 16 when he fractured his left foot. The injury put a pause on what was the best start to a season in McCollum’s career. In 13 games, the Blazers shooting guard averaged 26.7 points, 5 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. He also shot 47% from the field and made 44% of his 3-point shots.

With McCollum returning, the Blazers are sure to add offensive firepower to a team battling for playoff positioning in the tightly-packed Western Conference. Portland is 22-16 so far this season, tied for fifth place in the West with the Denver Nuggets. The Blazers are two games back of the fourth-place Los Angeles Clippers and one and a half games ahead of the seventh-place San Antonio Spurs.