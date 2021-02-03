Carmelo Anthony has 29 and Blazers down Hornets 123-111

Robert Covington had a season-high 21 points and 10 rebounds while Carmelo Anthony added 29 points off the bench.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Damian Lillard had 23 points and 10 assists and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 123-111 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

Robert Covington had a season-high 21 points and 10 rebounds while Carmelo Anthony added 29 points off the bench for the Blazers, who got off to a sluggish start but led by as many as 19 points in the final quarter.

LaMelo Ball had 30 points for the Hornets, who have not won in Portland since March 2008.