Trail Blazers offseason: How much cap space can Portland create? + Blazers most likely path forward

Cap space guru Eric Griffith joins the Locked On Blazers podcast to discuss all things salary cap in the Portland Trail Blazers offseason.

How much salary cap space can the Trail Blazers create? Eric breaks down the path Portland would have to pursue in order to clear space to chase top tier free agents and why this is an unlikely avenue.

So if cap space isn't the path forward, what's the best way for the Blazers to improve? How should they use the mid-level exception? Will they use the biannual exception? Where do their various trade exceptions come into play? It's an exceptional and exception heavy second segment.

We close the show talking about the most likely path and how we expect the team to proceed giving their situation.

