Lillard, Blazers escape Nets, advance to play-in series

The Blazers secured the No. 8 seed in the West and will play Memphis in a play-in series for the playoffs.
Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard, right, goes up for a shot against Brooklyn Nets' Jarrett Allen (31) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Damian Lillard sent Portland into the NBA’s first play-in series with 42 more points and a crucial steal, helping the Trail Blazers escape with a 134-133 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. 

The Trail Blazers secured the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference only after Brooklyn’s Caris LeVert missed a jumper just before time expired. 

Portland will play ninth-seeded Memphis on Saturday. If the Grizzlies win, the deciding game would be Sunday. The winner of the play-in series gets the final spot in the West and a first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers.

