PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers are on the road to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night in the final game before the All-Star break for both teams. The Blazers trail the Grizzlies by three games in the race for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. This is the first of three meetings this season between the Blazers and Grizzlies. The other two games are both in Portland on March 12 and April 5.

Portland Trail Blazers at Memphis Grizzlies

Location: At FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

Line: Grizzlies by 4

Time: 5 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Northwest, Blazers Pass

Radio: Rip City Radio 620 AM

Streaming: Click here for more information about Blazers Pass. … Click here for more information about streaming options, including PlayStationVue; Hulu + Live TV; YouTube TV; FuboTV. … If you live outside Portland, click here for more information about NBA League Pass.

About the Grizzlies

Memphis has been on a tear since the calendar turned. Since Jan. 4, the Grizzlies are 14-4, including victories against the Clippers, Rockets, Nuggets and Mavericks. … Memphis has been winning on the strength of its defense. Over the past 15 games, the Grizzlies rank 20th in the NBA in offense (110.5 points per 100 possessions) and second in defense (106.8 points per 100). … The Grizzlies have the most difficult remaining schedule in the NBA, according to tankathon.com. The combined winning percentage for Memphis’ remaining 29 opponents is .553. … The Grizzlies are led by rookie point guard Ja Morant, who averages 17.6 points and 7.0 assists per game.

About the Blazers

The Blazers have also played better since the turn of the calendar. Since Jan. 3, Portland is 11-9, with wins against the Raptors, Rockets (twice), Pacers, Lakers, Jazz and Heat. … Portland has been winning on the strength of its offense. Over the past 15 games, the Blazers rank third in offense (117.4 points per 100 possessions) and 29th in defense (117.4 points per 100). … The Blazers have the fifth-easiest remaining schedule in the NBA, according to tankathon.com. The combined winning percentage for Portland’s remaining opponents is .466. … The Blazers are led by veteran point guard Damian Lillard, who averages 29.7 points and 7.9 assists per game.

Injury report

Grizzlies: OUT: Grayson Allen (left hip), Justise Winslow (back injury).

Blazers: OUT: Mario Hezonja (left ankle sprain), Nassir Little (left ankle sprain), Rodney Hood (left ruptured Achilles tendon), Zach Collins (left shoulder dislocation), Jusuf Nurkic (left leg fracture).

3-on-3 Blazers podcast

LISTEN: Reacting to the trade deadline

LISTEN ON: Apple podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Play

Live box score and stats

Jared Cowley writes about the Trail Blazers and other topics for KGW.com. He's also the co-host of the 3-on-3 Blazers podcast (subscribe here). Follow him on Twitter @jaredcowley.

RELATED: Portland Trail Blazers worth $1.85 billion in new Forbes report

RELATED: NBA power rankings: Ariza, Trent Jr. give boost to Blazers