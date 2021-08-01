After being 'outplayed' in disappointing Bulls loss, Blazers look to find defensive footing

Defense has been the biggest factor for why the team has had a middling start. The Blazers rank 28th out of 30 NBA teams in defensive efficiency.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers are coming off two disappointing losses to the Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls, and are now just 3-4 so far this season.

The loss against the Bulls, the first this season by an NBA team who led by at least 20 points, was met with a sharp critique from head coach Terry Stotts. He said Chicago not only outplayed the Blazers, but played harder. All-Star point guard Damian Lillard agreed with his coach’s assessment.

“I think [Stotts] is right that our energy dropped some, our activity level dropped,” Lillard said. “We started to get outworked and it didn’t help that we weren’t making shots. We had a bad defensive half.”

The defense has been a glaring weakness for the Blazers and has been the biggest factor for why the team has had a middling start. The team ranks 28th out of 30 NBA teams in defensive efficiency.

For fans wanting to look at Portland’s start to the season with a glass half-full mindset, there could be some reasons for optimism on the horizon.

Portland is still toward the beginning of a month-long stretch of the schedule in which the Blazers are expected to go on a streak of wins. Portland plays nine of its next 11 games at home, mostly against teams who are struggling or not expected to make the playoffs. And while the Blazers haven’t built the record fans and players were hoping for to this point, there hasn’t been much separation in the Western Conference. Entering Thursday night’s slate of games only three teams, the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, have records better than 4-4.

In addition, beloved center Jusuf Nurkic, who admitted to entering the season out of shape, played perhaps his best game of the season against the Bulls. And guard C.J. McCollum is off to the best start to a season in his career, averaging 27 points per game and shooting 43% on 3-pointers.

But if the Blazers are going to start piling up wins, and begin separating themselves as one of the elite teams in the Western Conference, it’s going to come down to improvement on the defensive end. General manager Neil Olshey said the team's biggest goal this offseason was improving defensively, which is why the Blazers traded for Robert Covington and signed Derrick Jones Jr. But so far, those moves have not paid consistent dividends on the defensive end of the floor.

But even in this truncated season, there’s still a lot of games left for the Blazers to find their stride.

