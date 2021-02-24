Portland Trail Blazers' second-half schedule: 10 back-to-backs, tough finish to the season

In the second half, Portland plays 10 back-to-backs, has a 4-game and 6-game road trip, and finishes the season against six of the Western Conference's best teams.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers have four games left in the first half of the 2020-21 season. Following their final game of the first half on Thursday, March 4 against the Kings, the Blazers have a week off before tipping off the second half of the season with a home game against the Suns on Thursday, March 11.

The Blazers released their second-half schedule on Wednesday. It's a stretch of 37 games that begins March 11 and ends May 16. Portland finishes its season with a tough stretch against opponents with whom they'll likely be competing for playoff position. The Blazers' final six games of the season are against the Lakers, Spurs and Rockets at home, the Jazz and Suns on the road and a final game at home against the Nuggets.

Here are some other things to note about the Portland Trail Blazers' second-half schedule: