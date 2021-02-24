Portland Trail Blazers' second-half schedule: 10 back-to-backs, tough finish to the season

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers have four games left in the first half of the 2020-21 season. Following their final game of the first half on Thursday, March 4 against the Kings, the Blazers have a week off before tipping off the second half of the season with a home game against the Suns on Thursday, March 11.
The Blazers released their second-half schedule on Wednesday. It's a stretch of 37 games that begins March 11 and ends May 16. Portland finishes its season with a tough stretch against opponents with whom they'll likely be competing for playoff position. The Blazers' final six games of the season are against the Lakers, Spurs and Rockets at home, the Jazz and Suns on the road and a final game at home against the Nuggets.
LISTEN: KGW's 3-on-3 Blazers Podcast
Here are some other things to note about the Portland Trail Blazers' second-half schedule:
- The Blazers play 10 sets of back-to-back games
- The Blazers play 19 home games and 18 road games
- The Blazers' longest homestand is five games from March 16-23, with two games against the Pelicans (March 16 and 18), two against the Mavericks (March 19 and 21) and one against the Nets (March 23)
- The Blazers have a four-game road trip from March 25-31 against the Heat (March 25), Magic (March 26), Raptors (March 28) and Pistons (March 31)
- The Blazers have a six-game road trip from April 27-May 5 against the Pacers (April 27), Grizzlies (April 28), Nets (April 30), Celtics (May 2), Hawks (May 3) and Cavaliers (May 5).
- The Blazers will play on national TV four times in the second half, all on TNT, on March 16 against the Pelicans, March 25 at the Heat, April 13 against the Celtics, April 20 against the Clippers