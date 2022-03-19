Portland faces Indiana, looks to break 3-game slide

The game is this Sunday at 12:30 p.m. PDT in Indianapolis.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Trail Blazers (26-43, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (24-47, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. PDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland comes into the matchup against Indiana as losers of three games in a row.

The Pacers are 15-20 in home games. Indiana averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 11-14 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Trail Blazers have gone 9-25 away from home. Portland is seventh in the Western Conference with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jusuf Nurkic averaging 3.0.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers won the last matchup 110-106 on Nov. 6, with CJ McCollum scoring 27 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Duarte averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Pacers, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Buddy Hield is shooting 42.1% and averaging 17.6 points over the past 10 games for Indiana.

Anfernee Simons is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Trail Blazers, while averaging 17.3 points and 3.9 assists. Brandon Williams is shooting 43.0% and averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games for Portland.

INJURIES: Pacers: Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Myles Turner: out (foot), T.J. Warren: out for season (foot), Isaiah Jackson: out (concussion), Chris Duarte: out (toe).