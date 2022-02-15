Portland can't tank: Trail Blazers beat Bucks for 3rd straight win | Locked on Blazers podcast

If Portland did "screw up" and land in the playoffs, is that the worst-case scenario? Is there a silver lining to be found in making the postseason?

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers cannot stop winning so don't even ask. Portland grabbed its third straight win, 122-107, in Milwaukee on Monday night behind a monster night from Anfernee Simons and continued excellence from Josh Hart, Jusuf Nurkic and Justise Winslow. (starts at 1:31)

The present has been entertaining but when you're watching this team it is impossible not to have your mind wander into the future. So let's wander together. Which of the current players fit on a future Blazers roster and what habits that the team is forming now need to carry over into next season? (starts at 8:47)

Finally, the Blazers are supposed to be losing. That is absolutely the plan of the front office, but players don't tank and this group of Portland players has been impressive and effective. If Portland did "screw up" and land in the playoffs, is that the worst-case scenario? Is there a silver lining to be found in making the postseason? Is this all going to be moot in a couple weeks when they go 2-9 over than next 11? The answer to all of this might be yes! (starts at 20:19)

