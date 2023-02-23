x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Blazers

Little scores 26, Reddish 24 but Blazers lose to Kings 133-116

Portland has lost three of its last four to drop to 28-31.
Credit: AP
Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell (15) defends against Portland Trail Blazers guard Ryan Arcidiacono (51) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — De’Aaron Fox scored 31 points, Domantas Sabonis had his seventh triple-double of the season and the Sacramento Kings beat the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers 133-116 on Thursday night.

Sabonis had 18 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists to help the Kings improve to 33-25. Terence Davis scored 20 points off the bench and Harrison Barnes added 15. Sacramento trailed by 16 points in the first half.

Nassir Little scored 26 points for Portland. Cam Reddish added 24 and Trendon Watford had 15. Portland has lost three of its last four to drop to 28-31.

Related: Damian Lillard wins 3-point contest at NBA All-Star weekend

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard (rest), Jermani Grant (rest), Jusuf Nurkic (calf strain), Anfernee Simons (ankle sprain) and Justice Winslow (ankle sprain) were all ruled out before the game.

Kings: F KZ Okpala was ruled out with knee soreness. … G Malik Monk returned to the lineup after exiting the Mavericks game with a leg injury prior to the NBA All-Star game break. … Sabonis has 15 or more rebounds in 13 games this season.

UP NEXT

Kings: At Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

Trail Blazers: Host Houston on Sunday night.

___ AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the KGW News app: Download for iPhone here | Download for Android here

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here

See a typo in this article? Email web@kgw.com for corrections

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Longtime Portland sports reporter Kerry Eggers remembers Blazers icon Bill Schonely

Before You Leave, Check This Out