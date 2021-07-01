3-on-3 Blazers podcast: Olshey, Blazers bungle hiring process, angering Dame and the fan base

This week's 3-on-3 Blazers podcast touches on the hiring of Chauncey Billups, this week's press conference and Damian Lillard's happiness in Portland.

PORTLAND, Ore. — On this week's episode of KGW's 3-on-3 Blazers podcast, KGW sports anchor Orlando Sanchez and digital producers Jared Cowley and Max Barr talk about the hiring of Chauncey Billups as the Blazers' new head coach.

The hire angered a portion of the Blazers' fan base because of allegations of sexual assault in Billups' past. In 1997, Billups was accused of rape. He denies the accusation, wasn't charged and the case was settled out of court in 2000.

Orlando, Jared and Max also talk about the controversial way the Blazers conducted this week's press conference introducing Billups as the team's new head coach.

Next, they discuss reports that Damian Lillard is considering leaving Portland because of frustration over the backlash over the hiring process and concerns over whether a championship contender can be built in Portland.