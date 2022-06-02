Nike founder submits $2 billion-plus offer to buy the Portland Trail Blazers: Report

The presence of Nike founder Phil Knight speaks to a desire of this potential ownership group to keep the Blazers in Portland, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Phil Knight, the founder of Nike, and Alan Smolinisky, a co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, have submitted an offer of more than $2 billion to buy the Portland Trail Blazers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday.

The potential ownership group submitted the written offer to the Paul Allen Trust that controls the Blazers, a group that includes Allen's sister, Jody Allen. Wojnarowski said discussions between the potential ownership group and the Paul Allen trust are "serious" and "ongoing."

"The presence of Phil Knight in the proposed ownership groups speaks to its desire to keep the Blazers in Portland and move the franchise forward there," Wojnarowski tweeted.

Benjamin Mullin of the New York Times confirmed the report.

Former Oregonian columnist John Canzano reported Wednesday that the potential ownership group may also "include billionaire Kirk Brown, who is said to covet a WNBA expansion team that would land in Portland as well."

Chantel Jennings and Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reported Wednesday that the WNBA hopes to identify one or two expansion cities later this year and has narrowed the list down to 10 or 12. The Athletic's report included Portland as one of six potential markets that could be on the WNBA's expansion list.

Forbes set the valuation for the Blazers at $2.05 billion in October 2021.

Canzano reported last month that "insiders expect the Blazers to be positioned for auction in the next 6-18 months." He also reported that a sitting team president of an NBA franchise told him it was "unlikely" that NBA owners would allow the Trail Blazers to relocate after a potential sale.

In Wednesday's report, Canzano said a source told him Knight, 84, "met multiple times with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in recent weeks and consulted with former Blazers' president Larry Miller about the franchise." Canzano also reported there may have been a "face-to-face conversation" with Allen.

Other ownership groups may be interested in pursuing the Blazers, according to Canzano, including Oracle Corporation co-founder Larry Ellison, who has unsuccessfully tried to purchase NBA teams in the past; philanthrophist MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos; and executive and businesswoman Laurene Powell-Jobs, the widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

KGW's Orlando Sanchez spoke to Canzano about a potential sale of the Blazers on Sports Sunday on May 29.