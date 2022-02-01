Are the New Orleans Pelicans a trade destination for CJ McCollum? + Debacle in OKC | Locked on Blazers podcast

Why the New Orleans Pelicans might want CJ McCollum and what a potential trade package would look like for both teams.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers played perhaps their worst game of the season Monday night in Oklahoma City in a 98-81 loss to the lowly Thunder. Yes, the Thunder who were missing their best player. Yes, the Thunder who had lost seven consecutive games. Yes, the Thunder who sport the NBA's worst offense. Yes, the Thunder who are in the midst of a multi-season tank and weren't even at full strength. Yes, them. Woof. (1:27)

Despite the debacle in the plains, Anfernee Simons had a wonderful January. It was a month-long performance that deserves some historical context within the Blazers franchise. Spoiler: Anytime you're on a list with just Damian Lillard and Clyde Drexler you're doing well. Simons had a month to remember. Let's remember it together. (9:32)

Finally, Jake Madison of Locked On Pelicans joins the show to pitch his idea for a CJ McCollum to New Orleans trade. We get into the reasons both teams would do it, what the package would look like and the sticking points for both teams. It's a good exploration of the trade market for CJ McCollum and an oft-rumored destination for the Blazers shooting guard. (18:44)

