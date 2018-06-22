PORTLAND, Ore. – What do the Portland Trail Blazers see in Anfernee Simons? President of basketball operations Neil Olshey summed it up with one word: talent.

“At that point in the draft… We’re looking for the player with the highest ceiling we could possibly find,” said Olshey. “He’s really gifted. We felt like he was the most talented guy on the board.”

The Portland Trail Blazers selected Simons, a 19-year-old who never played college basketball, with the No. 24 pick in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard played at IMG Academy in Florida last season after graduating from high school. He initially committed to play at Louisville but de-committed when the program was at the center of an FBI corruption scandal. He was the only draft prospect to work out for the Blazers twice.

“This was not a 'need' pick. This was a pick as far as who had the highest ceiling,” Olshey said. “There are things that he can do that can’t be replicated by a lot of guys in this draft.”

ESPN’s 2018 Draft Guide describes Simons as a “Bouncy athlete with deep shooting range. Three-level scorer with terrific ball-handling skills. Tough to contain off the dribble. Has good speed with the ball and a quick first step.”

During his second workout in Portland, Simons said his ability to “score the ball any type of way” and his passing skills will translate in the NBA. He admitted that he needed to improve his strength, but said once he does he believes he can become “one of the best defenders.”

Olshey acknowledged the risk of drafting a young player such as Simons, who has never played on a big stage like many of the college stars who were chosen after him in the draft. At IMG Academy, Simons primarily played against other prep school teams.

“[There’s] some risk in that it’s not a guy with a big body of work because he didn’t play at the college level, but that’s our job. Our job is not to play it safe. Our job is to go get the guy that has the talent that if he pans out, you’re not going to get as a free agent, and nobody’s going to trade him to you,” Olshey said.

Olshey compared the team’s evaluation of Simons to evaluating an international player.

“You can’t base it on the level of competition as much as what they bring to the game,” he said.

Olshey said Former Louisville coach Rick Pitino, who recruited Simons, called him with high praise about Simons’ skills and competitiveness.

“Coach Pitino called me and raved about him that ‘Look, Neil when the lights come on, he’s as good as any player that I’ve ever recruited and might have a higher ceiling than any player I’ve ever recruited.'”

When asked if he had any idea whether Simons would be ready to contribute next season, Olshey said the organization would take a patient approach.

“Having played at IMG for a year as opposed to playing a high level of college, his learning curve is going to be steeper,” said Olshey.

“He may be a deer in the headlights for a little bit, but we know that he’s a confident kid, he’s a worker, he’s going to get better, and I also have great confidence in guys like Dame and CJ and the guys we have on our roster that have done an incredible job mentoring younger players and embracing them.”

Blazers trade for Gary Trent Jr.

The Blazers only had one draft pick this year, but in the second round Olshey acquired a player he hopes will make an impact right away, specifically with his shooting ability.

The Blazers traded two second-round picks (2019 and 2021) and cash to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for 19-year-old guard Gary Trent Jr., whom Sacramento drafted with the No. 37 pick.

“We weren’t going to get Anfernee [Simons] at 37. We thought we could get back into the draft in the mid-30s and get Gary, so that was the best way to kind of double-dip,” Olshey said.

Trent, who is 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, played one season at Duke, where he averaged 14.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and was a 40 percent three-point shooter.

“He’s physically capable of playing in the NBA right away,” said Olshey. “We’re all looking for shooting, and this is a guy that we think can step in right away and fill a void.”

Trent’s father, Gary Trent Sr., played for the Blazers from 1995-1998, but Olshey said the family’s history in Portland didn’t affect his decision to acquire Trent Jr.

“Really this was done in a vacuum,” Olshey said. “We drafted Gary Trent, Jr., and it’s great that there’s some lineage here, but that really wasn’t a factor for us.”

Blazers explored trading 24th pick

Olshey said the team explored trading the No. 24 pick to bring in an “impact rotation guy.”

“We were really aggressive leading up to the draft, but it’s got to be a very specific fit, it’s got to be a very specific guy in terms of skill set, and it’s got to be a guy we believe can make an impact,” said Olshey. “Tonight wasn’t a night to do that.”

Olshey said the organization would be aggressive in exploring future trades and in free agency.

“Tonight wasn’t about players, you know, existing players. Tonight was about the draft.”

