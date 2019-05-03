PORTLAND, Ore. — In a wide-ranging interview with Sports Illustrated’s Andrew Sharp, Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic talked at length about why he thinks this season’s team is so special.

Sharp made an interesting observation during the interview, commenting that it seems like “the Blazers are one of the only contenders in the league that’s actually having fun this year.” He then asked Nurkic why the team seems to get along so well.

Unlike in Boston or Los Angeles or Oakland or Denver, there’s no drama in Portland. Nurkic said the current problem in the NBA is players not being content with their roles.

“I think we're one of the few teams where guys understand their role. And not only understand it, but accept it. Like they actually agree with the role,” Nurkic said. “There's a lot of NBA players [on other teams] who can hoop and do a lot of things, but sometimes for the good of the team, you just need to accept that role.

“It's a team sport. You can't just think about yourself. And that's where it becomes a problem, when there's young guys just coming in the league, and some guys don't feel that way, and don't want to sacrifice anything. For us, we're on the same page,” he said.

Read the rest of the article here. It’s one of the better interviews I’ve read all season, partly because Sharp asks so many astute questions but also because Nurkic gives insightful answers.

Here’s a list of topics Nurkic addresses in the interview:

The Blazers' response to last season’s playoff sweep

Communication between the Blazers' starting five last offseason

Impressions of Rodney Hood and Enes Kanter

The Blazers going big while the NBA goes small

His emergence as a passer

His conditioning this season vs. last season

The Blazers' expectations for the playoffs

Damian Lillard’s leadership

Why he likes to trash talk so much

The biggest trash talker in the NBA

The toughest big man to guard in the league

Why he loves — look away, Blazers fans — Los Angeles so much

Why he loves — you can look again, Blazers fans — Portland so much

Which teammate he’d choose to be stranded in an elevator with

