Trail Blazers trade Gary Payton II to the Warriors for 5 second-round picks, Kevin Knox

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers made one final trade, their third over the past day, before the NBA trade deadline expired at noon Thursday, sending defensive standout Gary Payton II to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for five second-round picks and forward Kevin Knox, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The move was part of a larger multi-team deal from earlier in the day between the Warriors, Pistons and Hawks. Knox was routed to the Blazers from the Pistons via the Warriors.

Knox, 23, is a 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward and a former Top 10 pick from the 2018 NBA draft, the second such player acquired by the Blazers at this year's deadline. Like Cam Reddish, the other former Top 10 pick acquired by Portland in the past day, Knox has failed to live up to his lofty draft status.

In 254 career games, Knox has averaged 7.4 points and 2.9 rebounds in 18.1 minutes per game, while shooting 37.9% from the field, 34.4% from the 3-point line and 71.1% from the free-throw line.

Payton was Portland's big free-agent signing this past season, but the 6-3 defensive wing played in only 15 games for the Blazers, averaging 4.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 17 minutes per game. He missed the first 35 games of the season while recovering from offseason abdominal surgery.

Earlier Thursday, the Blazers acquired Matisse Thybulle, a 6-5 defensive standout similar to Payton. The acquisition of Thybulle may have made Payton expendable, with not enough minutes for both to play.

The Blazers also waived forward Greg Brown III after the deadline passed to get their roster down to the maximum number of 15 players, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.

Blazers' deadline moves

OUT: Josh Hart, Gary Payton II, 2027 second-round pick, 2029 second-round pick

IN: Cam Reddish, Matise Thybulle, Ryan Arcidiciano, Svi Mykhailiuk (later routed to Charlotte in the Thybulle trade), Kevin Knox, five second-round draft picks, 2023 lottery-protected first round pick

Updated Blazers roster

GUARDS (6): Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe, Matisse Thybulle, Keon Johnson, Ryan Arcidiciano

FORWARDS (6): Jerami Grant, Justise Winslow, Nassir Little, Cam Reddish, Jabari Walker, Kevin Knox

CENTERS (3): Jusuf Nurkic, Drew Eubanks, Trendon Watford

TWO-WAY PLAYERS: Ibou Badji, John Butler