PORTLAND, Ore. — The NBA trade deadline is today at noon PT. The Trail Blazers made one trade already this week, acquiring Rodney Hood from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Portland has been linked to players like Pelicans forward Nikola Mirotic (traded to the Bucks on Thursday), Hawks forward Taurean Prince and other players in reports leading up to the deadline. Reportedly, the Blazers have put Maurice Harkless and their 2019 first-round draft pick on the trade block.

Will Portland make another trade today? We'll update this article through the deadline with every rumor and report involving the Blazers.

Wojnarowski: Mirotic traded to Bucks

A player the Blazers reportedly expressed interest in the past two seasons, Pelicans forward Nikola Mirotic, has been traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Pelicans will receive Jason Smith and Stanley Johnson, according to Wojnarowski, and The New York Times' Marc Stein reports that the Pelicans will also get four second-round picks in the deal.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

MORE TRADE DEADLINE COVERAGE

LISTEN: 3-on-3 Blazers: Anthony Davis, trade deadline and more!

Listen to the most recent edition of the 3-on-3 Blazers podcast:

Thursday's other NBA trades

The Toronto Raptors acquired center Marc Gasol from Memphis, trading Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright, CJ Miles and a 2024 second-round pick to the Grizzlies.

The Houston Rockets traded James Ennis to the Philadelphia 76ers for the right to swap second-round draft picks in 2021, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Former Blazers Nik Stauskas and Wade Baldwin, who were traded to the Cavaliers in the Rodney Hood trade, and then traded Wednesday to the Houston Rockets, are now being traded to the Indiana Pacers, according to Wojnarowski.

The Rockets will send a second round pick in the deal and the Pacers will waive Stauskas and Baldwin, Wojnarowski reported.

The Memphis Grizzlies traded guard Garrett Temple and forward JaMychal Green to the Los Angeles Clippers for guard Avery Bradley, according to Wojnarowski.

The Blazers had reportedly expressed interest in Green prior to the trade deadline.