Here are the latest NBA trade rumors involving the Portland Trail Blazers

The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 9. Here are the latest trade rumors involving the Portland Trail Blazers.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 9. According to at least one report, the Portland Trail Blazers are "intensely engrossed" and "listening to all overtures" as they try to improve the roster at the deadline.

Here are the latest reports involving the Portland Trail Blazers. Check back as this story will be updated often between now and Feb. 9.

Josh Hart is 'a name that is very, very hot right now'

Lowe reported on his Lowe Post podcast that Blazers guard/forward Josh Hart "is a name that is very, very hot right now. A lot of teams would like Josh Hart. ... I think Miami will probably express some interest in Josh Hart. ... There's going to be a lot of noise around Josh Hart." Listen to the full podcast (Blazers portion starts at 40:10)

Blazers 'listening to all overtures,' focused on improving roster as deadline approaches (Jan. 24)

Haynes reported that the Blazers "are intensely engrossed in improving the roster with the trade deadline approaching" and league sources are saying the Blazers "are listening to all overtures." Haynes reported there are no plans for the Blazers to tank this season and "the organization remains committed to being opportunistic and creative in trying to surround franchise star Damian Lillard with a roster capable of competing with the best." Read the full report

Blazers among teams 'most engaged in acquiring Pistons center Nerlens Noel (Dec. 13)

James L. Edwards III, the Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Athletic, reported that the Pistons are looking to trade veteran center Nerlens Noel and that Portland, along with Sacramento, Miami and Dallas, has been one of the teams "most engaged when it comes to acquiring the 28-year-old." Noel is averaging 2.5 points and 2.8 rebounds in 11.4 minutes per game this season. He's played in just 13 games for the rebuilding Pistons. The former No. 6 overall pick has been a solid backup center over eight-plus seasons in the NBA, with career averages of 7.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals in 22.1 minutes per game. Read the full report