PORTLAND, Ore. — The NBA trade deadline is today and the Portland Trail Blazers are "making calls looking at reducing their [luxury tax] bill," according to The Athletic's John Hollinger.

The deadline is at noon PT.

In the NBA, there is a salary cap that teams can exceed without penalty. There is also a luxury tax threshold, and if a team passes it, they pay escalating taxes to the league and have stricter trade restrictions, among other considerations.

The Blazers already shed their luxury tax bill for this season by $12 million with the trade that brought Trevor Ariza to Portland. The Blazers are still a little more than $6 million above the luxury tax line, so they may not be done trying to trim salary.

One reason the Blazers may be trying to cut their luxury tax bill, other than to save money, is to avoid the repeater tax in future seasons, especially during the 2021-22 season and beyond after the supermax extension kicks in for Damian Lillard.

Hollinger mentioned two types of trades the Blazers could make today to reduce their luxury tax bill. They could pay a team cash "to take one or more of Caleb Swanigan, Skal Labissiere and Wenyen Gabriel." Those moves wouldn't get Portland all the way under the luxury tax threshhold and they'd have to fill up to two required roster spots with minimum pro-rated contracts for the rest of the season.

If the Blazers want to avoid the luxury tax bill completely this season, Hollinger says Portland would have to make a trade "involving one of their regulars, most likely Trevor Ariza or Hassan Whiteside."

We'll update this article today with any reports of Blazers trades before the noon deadline.

