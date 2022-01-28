Will the Blazers make a big trade? Are Nurkic and McCollum here to stay? Answering your NBA trade deadline questions

The Portland Trail Blazers have been mentioned in plenty of trade rumors leading up to the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 10 and the Portland Trail Blazers have been mentioned in plenty of trade rumors. KGW's Orlando Sanchez and Jared Cowley got together on Thursday to talk about the Blazers and what to expect at this year's trade deadline.

Here's a look at some of the topics covered in this week's episode of KGW's 3-on-3 Blazers podcast:

Is Cronin just Olshey 2.0? What should Blazers fans think about two recent media reports, from Jason Quick of The Athletic and Mark Medina of NBA.com, indicating that Blazers interim general manager Joe Cronin may opt to move forward with the same core of Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic instead of trading McCollum and/or Nurkic? (starts at 4:24)

What should the Blazers do at the deadline? Orlando and Jared talk about what they think the Blazers should do at the deadline and give their thoughts on some of the players mentioned as potential Blazers trade targets, including Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant, Philadelphia 76ers forward Ben Simmons, New Orleans Pelicans forward Josh Hart and any other players Orlando or Jared think would be good trade targets for the Blazers. (starts at 18:21)

Should the Blazers keep Nurkic? Many Blazers fans, no doubt spurred by Nurkic's strong play in January, have started to be vocal on social media, saying they think the Blazers should keep Nurkic instead of trading him. Orlando and Jared share their opinions on Nurkic's future in Portland. (starts at 35:43)